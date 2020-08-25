Ruidoso McDonald’s location has largest restaurant virus outbreak in New Mexico

New Mexico

RUIDOSO, New Mexico -- A McDonald's location in Ruidoso is the scene of the largest restaurant outbreak of coronavirus in New Mexico, according to state data.

Since earlier this month, the state Environment Department indicated at least 13 employees tested positive at the McDonald's at 140 Sudderth in Ruidoso.

In addition to being the largest outbreak at a restaurant in the state, it's also the largest outbreak reported by employers in Lincoln County. (See map at the bottom of this article.)

A spokesperson for that McDonald's location told Albuquerque's KOB-TV that "out of an abundance of caution, the restaurant has been closed since August 15. Since then, our team has conducted four deep cleanings of the restaurant per CDC (Centers of Disease Control) guidelines and also enlisted the services of a professional cleaning and restoration company."

The McDonald's on Sudderth is expected to reopen this week.