Sunland Park firefighters rescue puppy floating in Rio Grande
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Sunland Park firefighters rescued a 2-month-old puppy Thursday night, pulling it out of the Rio Grande where it had been floating for an hour.
The fire department deployed water rescue crews to save the pup after receiving a 9-1-1 call about the distressed dog.
Officials said the dog's owners had been trying to retrieve the wayward puppy from the river with no success.
