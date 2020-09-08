Growers excited for cold front, say ‘apples will taste so much better’

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The cold may be bitter, but the apples will be sweet.

"I'm actually super excited," said LuAnne Burke, the owner of Burke Apple Orchard, west of Las Cruces. "After you get your first frost, the apples will taste so much better."

A strong cold front will move in on Tuesday, with high temperatures plummeting from the 100s to the 60s overnight.

"Having it be so hot and then having a 30 degree, 40 degree temperature change in such a short span of time is going to make the sugar fluctuate so much," Burke told ABC-7.

She owns a 6 and-a-half acre apple orchard with three varieties of apples. Burke said she can't wait to try her apples on Thursday morning.

"They historically have been amazing because of the fluctuation of temperature," Burke said. "You literally get layers of flavor. I call it a melody."

There are no festivals this year, but Burke said she is welcoming visitors on appointment basis to the farm. If you're interested, call 575-523-7437.