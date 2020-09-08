‘Trash does not belong in the forest’: Lincoln National Forest dumpster overflows after holiday weekend

New Mexico

BLUFF SPRINGS, New Mexico -- A dumpster in the Lincoln National Forest was overflowing with trash bags during the holiday weekend.

"We really need the public's help to understand that trash does not belong in the forest," said Laura Rabon, a forest spokeswoman.

Rabon told ABC-7 that normally, crews empty the dumpster every other week. The dumpster is located in Bluff Springs, south of Cloudcroft. This past week, she said crews made multiple trips.

"We had extra trash cans out there this weekend," Rabon said. "We had extra patrols going this weekend. But we are a limited staff."

As a rule of thumb, Rabon said visitors should never put their trash in a dumpster that is already full. If that's the case, she recommends that they take the trash home.

"Unfortunately, so many people disregarded that this weekend," Rabon said. "That's what you're seeing in the photo."