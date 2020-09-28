Watch LIVE: Las Cruces City Council explores bringing back airport passenger flights

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces City Council was meeting at 1 p.m. Monday to discuss the possibility of attracting commercial passenger flights back to the Las Cruces International Airport.

Currently there are none; the last airline to provide service at the Las Cruces airport was Westward Airways, which ceased operations in 2005. It was among nearly a dozen different air carriers that had provided service at the airport since the 1940s.

Economic development officials were set to brief council on their work with an aviation consulting firm that is examining the feasibility of restoring passenger air service. It's part of a broader effort to improve the economic outlook for both the airport and the and the West Mesa Industrial Park, city officials said.

Those working on the plans acknowledged the challenges currently posed by the Covid-19 pandemic in attracting an air carrier to Las Cruces. Major airlines like American Airlines, which is the leading carrier out of El Paso International Airport, have recently cut routes to some smaller cities - and virtually all of the carriers have slashed their number of flights.

Even larger city airports are currently struggling. Recent figures showed departures out of El Paso's airport were down about 70% since the pandemic took hold and airline travel plummeted nationwide.