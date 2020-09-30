Skip to Content
Las Cruces firefighters put out pair of fires at chile processing plant

Olam Plant Fire
LCPD
Las Cruces firefighters at the scene of a fire at a chile processing facility.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces firefighters knocked down a fire Wednesday at a chile processing the plant, the second to occur there in just a couple days.

Wednesday's blaze about 7 a.m. at the Olam plant at 1650 W. Amador Avenue, sent a large plume of black smoke and flames into the sky that was visible by numerous witnesses.

Authorities said that fire started in a large chile processing hopper and fire crews were able to put it out within minutes.

Another fire at the facility on Monday evening ignited in a large commercial roaster and spread to the ventilation system.

No injuries were reported in either fire, officials said.

