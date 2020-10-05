Sunland Park residents have new public transit to El Paso

New Mexico

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - The South Central Regional Transit District has added a new route that connects Sunland Park to downtown El Paso.

"We were created to do something like this, to bring connectivity or connection of services between communities," said David Armijo, the regional director.

The El Paso bus stop will be located at the corner of 4th avenue and and Santa Fe Street. It will be in operation on Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"This particular community is part of our service area, so it is a natural to take this service," Armijo said. "It will help alleviate some of the out of pocket costs to the city of Sunland Park."

All employees and bus riders must wear a mask on the bus, according to the transit district.