‘Don’t judge people’: Homeless Las Cruces man astounds audiences with his art

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man has produced dozens of masterpieces on the streets.

"Just because I’m sitting there dirty and scruffy and don’t have a car - you don’t know who I am," explained Corey Boll, who calls his efforts "Starvin' Artists Art."

"Don't judge people," said Boll, who frequents the Starbucks on Valley Drive in Las Cruces, has made his home on the streets.

“By year three of me being homeless, I started talking," Boll joked. "By year five is when I started answering my own questions.”

In particular, Boll has a knack for creating masterpieces out of ink.

“My grandma kept buying me art supplies. I’d say, ‘Grandma, I don’t do art.’ She said, “Corey, you have a God-given talent.’”

If you'd like to contact Boll, call 575-222-6822, email Coreycarllboll@gmail.com, or find him on Facebook.