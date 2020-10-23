‘In 20 minutes, this place was ablaze’: Chaparral fire torches 8 cars, 2 homes, 2 trailers

New Mexico

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Strong winds fueled a large fire that destroyed multiple cars and homes on Thursday afternoon, according to the Doña Ana County Fire Department.

"In 20 minutes, this place was ablaze," said Jose Lima, who said he tried to use a hose to put out the fire. "When it started spreading, I called the fire department."

According to the Doña Ana County Fire Department, the fire started at 910 Sands Drive in a rural part of Old Chaparral in Doña Ana County.

Captain Arturo Herrera told ABC-7 the nearest fire hydrant was about 1,200 feet away.

"Of course, more hydrants would be a better source of water for residents out in the county," admitted Captain Herrera. "That would make our jobs a lot easier when getting called to these type of situations."

That particular neighborhood in Chaparral got access to clean water in 1978, thanks to the Clean Water Act, according to the Anthony Water & Sanitation District.

The district superintendent told ABC-7 the lines are not large enough to provide emergency water access.

"The primary reason or concern was to provide clean, potable water to residents," said Superintendent Jose Terrones> These systems were not intended for fire flow."

