Doña Ana County has 2 more virus deaths for a total of 10 in 3 days

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials on Sunday reported 747 new Covid-19 cases and eight additional deaths, including two fatalities in Doña Ana County.

The latest Doña Ana victims were a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized. The county's pandemic death total has now reached 82, with 10 of those deaths being reported over the last three days alone.

State Department of Health officials said the total number of cases since the pandemic began now is 47,232 with 1,026 known deaths.

They said 224 of the daily new cases and three of the eight deaths were in Bernalillo County, the state’s largest that includes metro Albuquerque, with 111 cases in Dona Ana County - the state's second largest with Las Cruces.

On Saturday, New Mexico had reported 592 additional known virus cases and 11 additional deaths after reporting over 1,000 additional cases Friday with a single-day record of 13 deaths.

State health officials have renewed their pleas that people adhere to the public health order, which calls for residents to stay home whenever possible, limit contact with others and wear face coverings, among other things.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.