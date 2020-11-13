Las Cruces follows in El Paso’s footsteps, getting mobile morgue as virus deaths surge

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A mobile morgue is parked at Memorial Medical Center loading dock in Las Cruces as part of the hospital's "emergency preparedness plan," a hospital spokesman confirmed.

"The refrigeration unit that is there is part of our emergency preparedness plan," said Ryan Perkins, a spokesman for MMC. He said the plan has in place since February.

He could not confirm whether the morgue was in use Friday afternoon, but he said the trailer arrived "earlier this week."

Perkins also couldn't say if the hospital was near or at capacity for its intensive care unit or general hospital beds.

He expressed his gratitude for the support of the community through the challenging year. Ahead of the holiday season, he encouraged Las Cruces residents to practice social distancing.

"Remember that the household is different than the family, at times," Perkins said. "So bringing the big family together for the holiday gatherings probably isn't the best thing to do."

It's the first known mobile morgue in Las Cruces as the region sees a surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths. El Paso has recently deployed ten mobile morgues between hospitals and the county medical examiner's office.

Doña Ana County's pandemic death toll has reached at least 121 - with 48 of those fatalities occurring within the past two weeks.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's medical advisor Dr. David Scrase was quoted by the Associated Press on Thursday as saying that hospitals statewide were reporting 92% of their general hospital beds were full.