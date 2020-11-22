Las Cruces gym fined for staying open in violation of New Mexico’s shutdown order

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The state of New Mexico has issued a civil citation to Crunch Fitness and fined the gym $5,000 for operating in violation of the governor's public health order.

According to the citation obtained by ABC-7, the gym is considered a non-essential business, which is required to "reduce their in-person workforce to zero and not be open to the public."

ABC-7 observed gym visitors entering the facility on Saturday and multiple cars in the parking lot.

A manager said he did not feel comfortable commenting. ABC-7 has left a message for the district manager of Crunch Fitness.

According to the citation, the gym can request a hearing to "contest the proposed action."