Watch LIVE: Las Cruces City Council to adopt police reforms after $6.5M chokehold death payout

Las Cruces City Council to adopt police reforms after $6.5M chokehold death payout
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- As part of the $6.5 million civil court settlement for the death of a man using a controversial chokehold, the Las Cruces City Council was set Monday to adopt a series of policies to reform the police department.
In February of this year, former Las Cruces police officer Christopher Smelser used a vascular neck restraint on 40-year-old Antonio Valenzuela, who authorities said was running from law enforcement after a traffic stop.
"I'm going to f***ing choke you out, bro," were then-Officer Smelser's words before using the deadly neck restraint, according to body camera video obtained by ABC-7.
In October, a Las Cruces judge ruled Smelser will stand trial for second-degree murder in connection with Valenzuela's death.
“Officer Smelser used a technique that was sanctioned by the (police) department," contends Amy Orlando, Smelser's attorney. "He was trained in the technique."
As part of the $6.5 million settlement, the city has agreed to adopt numerous policies, including:
- Banning all forms of chokeholds
- Requiring officers to intervene if they witness an "unconstitutional use of force" by another officer
- Bi-annual de-escalation training for every officer
- Bi-annual training in empathy and racial bias for every officer
- Requiring all uses of force to be reported, investigated and stored under the length of time required by the New Mexico Retention of Records Act
- A red flag warning system to track use of force
- Requiring the Las Cruces Police Department to report all uses of force to the Las Cruces City Council every six month
- Requiring officers to have a mental health exam on an annual basis with a licensed phsyciatrist
