Watch LIVE: Las Cruces City Council to adopt police reforms after $6.5M chokehold death payout

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- As part of the $6.5 million civil court settlement for the death of a man using a controversial chokehold, the Las Cruces City Council was set Monday to adopt a series of policies to reform the police department.

In February of this year, former Las Cruces police officer Christopher Smelser used a vascular neck restraint on 40-year-old Antonio Valenzuela, who authorities said was running from law enforcement after a traffic stop.

"I'm going to f***ing choke you out, bro," were then-Officer Smelser's words before using the deadly neck restraint, according to body camera video obtained by ABC-7.

In October, a Las Cruces judge ruled Smelser will stand trial for second-degree murder in connection with Valenzuela's death.

“Officer Smelser used a technique that was sanctioned by the (police) department," contends Amy Orlando, Smelser's attorney. "He was trained in the technique."

As part of the $6.5 million settlement, the city has agreed to adopt numerous policies, including:

Banning all forms of chokeholds

Requiring officers to intervene if they witness an "unconstitutional use of force" by another officer

Bi-annual de-escalation training for every officer

Bi-annual training in empathy and racial bias for every officer

Requiring all uses of force to be reported, investigated and stored under the length of time required by the New Mexico Retention of Records Act

A red flag warning system to track use of force

Requiring the Las Cruces Police Department to report all uses of force to the Las Cruces City Council every six month

Requiring officers to have a mental health exam on an annual basis with a licensed phsyciatrist



