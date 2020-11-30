‘We are definitely in the red’: Some Las Cruces business owners say they may not survive until 2021

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- If 2020's pandemic grows worse, three Las Cruces business owners say they might not be able to stay open come 2021.

"We are definitely in the red," said Julienne Hadfield, who has owned Julienne Jewelry in the Mesilla Plaza for more than thirty years.

She told ABC-7 that November and December sales usually equal to four months of business. This year, Hadfield has taken out a loan to keep her doors open.

"Our goal is not to make a profit, but to keep everybody employed and to keep our shop afloat," Hadfield said.

She said she did get a loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but that money is strictly for payroll and electric. Hadfield told ABC-7 she has applied for CARES Act funding, but has not received it yet.

"We are out of funds," Hadfield said. "We financed everything we could."

In central Las Cruces the doors at Salon Cheveux closed for two weeks as ordered by the state.

"To my community, I love them," said the salon's owner, Sylvia Tellez. "They've supported me."

During a normal month, the salon makes about $10,000 to $12,000 in sales. This November, the salon made $4,000.

Tellez said the state of New Mexico accepted her application for a grant in July, but she has yet to receive it.

"If you're going to shut us down, give us money," Tellez wants to tell the governor. "Pay us to stay home. Don't have the red tape. I've been waiting four months for something you promised me in July."

With half the sales of last year, A Bite of Belgium closed after eight years in business.

"Thanksgiving weekend is normally a big weekend for us," said Jodie York, who owns the business with her husband, Jim. "It was ten percent what we did last year."

The owner had not yet laid off employees, but this weekend, she had to let 18 staffers go. The Yorks invested $100,000 into creating an air filtration system, building a new patio structure and other Covid preparations.

"If we get something like the Paycheck Protection Program again, then we'll open," York said. "When we have that money in hand, we'll do that."

