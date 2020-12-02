Tumbleweed snowman makes traditional appearance in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- This could be just the thing that signals things are turning around after a rough 2020 for all.
Meet Albuquerque's answer to a snowman.
The city does get snow, but there's something else it gets a lot more of: Tumbleweeds!
So this frosty might better be named prickly, as he's made out of tumbleweeds.
The city's flood control authority gathers tumbleweeds, spray paints them white, then makes a 14-foot tall snowman.
The city has been doing it for 25 years.
It gets erected the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving -- which is named, what else? Tumbleweed Tuesday.
Yup, and if they placed him in the same location as previously, he should be in the median on I 40 just east of I 25 in Albuquerque!