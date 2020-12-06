Las Cruces shelter pups get 1st class flight to Portland, and a new life

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Dozens of Las Cruces shelter pets snagged a one-way ticket to paradise on a Cessna 208 Caravan this weekend.

"In Las Cruces, you know, we're facing a major pet overpopulation issue," said Koko Dean, the executive director of 'Barkhouse.'

The organization has saved the lives of thousands of shelter pets at area shelters, like the Animal Service Center of the Mesilla Valley.

"Animals are being euthanized due to lack of space," Dean said. "We just don't think that's something we can stand by and watch happen."

The non-profit organization raised the money to fly 73 Las Cruces pets to Oregon Dog Rescue and FurFriends Animal Rescue.

"(Cities like Portland) have the exact opposite issue we do," Dean explained. "They have high demand for animals, a number of adopters."

The cost of the flight might was about $10,000, but Dean said saving the lives of furry friends was priceless.

"The mission is to humanely and lovingly save as many lives of dogs and cats as possible," Dean said.

To sponsor a flight or donate to the organization, click this link.