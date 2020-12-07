Fire quickly put out at Las Cruces chile plant that has seen several blazes recently

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Las Cruces firefighters put out a fire Monday afternoon at a chile processing plant that has been the scene of at least two other fires in the past few months.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Las Cruces fire and police responded to reports of heavy smoke from the Olam Spices and Vegetables processing plant at 1650 W. Amador.

All employees safely evacuated, and the fire, on a conveying system, was quickly put out.

No injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the fire and damage estimates have not yet been determined.