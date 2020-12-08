Las Cruces domestic violence shelter overwhelmed, only has 6 to 9 months of funding left

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- With thousands of New Mexicans confined to their homes during the pandemic, domestic violence experts worry there is abuse behind closed doors.

"Right now with everyone sheltered in place, it makes it more difficult," said Henry Brutus, the executive director of La Casa, Inc. "That means the abuse is constant. It's probably 24/7."

In November 2019, the shelter received 93 calls for service seeking orders of protection, Brutus said. In November 2020, that number doubled to more than 200 calls.

At times during the pandemic, La Casa has had to shelter more than its capacity of 100 people. During other parts of the pandemic, state restrictions have limited the shelter to housing 50 people at once.

"We didn't want to turn anyone away who might be in danger," Brutus said.

The organization chose to contract with hotels and Airbnb to house the victims of abuse, leading to expenses that are "probably double what they were a year ago," Brutus explained.

With the added costs and the skyrocketing rates of domestic violence, Brutus worries about the future of his shelter.

"I think six to nine months - if no new funding or no other funding came in at all - at this rate, we'd have enough funding for six to nine months," Brutus said.