New Mexico
Las Cruces hospitals prepare to receive at least 1,300 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

MountainView Regional Medical Center
MountainView Regional Medical Center off of Lohman Avenue in Las Cruces.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces hospitals are expecting at least 1,300 doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine this week, according to hospital staff.

This week, Memorial Medical Center is preparing to receive 975 doses of the vaccine, said Ryan Perkins, an MMC spokesman. He said staffers anticipate the shipment arriving by Wednesday.

"As soon as we get the vaccinations in, we will fairly quickly start distributing them to our employees and providers," Perkins told ABC-7.

Three miles north, MountainView Regional Medical Center is expecting 325 doses of the vaccine, said Ben Woods, a spokesman for the hospital.

It is not yet known whether Three Crosses Regional Hospital will receive any initial doses of the vaccine.

Outside of Las Cruces, Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center expects to receive 250 doses of the vaccine this week, according to a news release.

The hospital expects two more shipments during the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, according to that release.

