New Mexico’s virus death toll tops 2,000 as Doña Ana County sees just 1 new death

New Mexico

SANTA FE New Mexico -- New Mexico's death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began surpassed 2,000 on Tuesday as an additional 28 deaths were reported by state health officials.

More than 20% of those 2,006 total deaths were reported in the past two weeks alone.

Only one of Tuesday's latest deaths came from Doña Ana County, a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. The county's death toll now stands at 239.

While New Mexico's death rate remains high, it has seen its weekly rolling average of new infections decrease.

The state reported 1,275 new cases Tuesday, including 75 of those in Doña Ana County. The state's case count reached 122,557, while Doña Ana County's infections to date totaled 15,597.

Across New Mexico, there were 865 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday for Covid-19 illness.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.