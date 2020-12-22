‘It makes me want to cry’: Las Cruces middle schoolers ‘adopt’ seniors at nursing homes

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The students at J Paul Taylor Academy are on a mission to help the elderly feel adored, admired and appreciated.

“We give them comfort during these terrible times," said Oliver Settles, who plays virtual music for the residents of Haciendas at Grace Village.

“It makes me want to cry," said his teacher, Jamie Sells. "I love it so much. I just feel so happy when we can just all be together and talk and feel connected.”

Sells, a P.E. teacher, told ABC-7 that she was searching for a way to help her students experience social and emotional learning."

The seventh graders don't physically see or touch the seniors while nursing homes are on lockdown, but they connect online and through gift exchanges.

“I know the residents look forward to it," said Xochitl Hernandez, who works at Haciendas at Grace Village. "I tell them, hey! It’s time for the pen pals and they jump up! Really, my kids they call them. My kids.”

A resident named Aurora teared up on Tuesday after receiving a Christmas present from a seventh grader.

“I get emotional. I feel so sad all the time, but I’m really happy that I’m here for them in little moments like this.”

“It’s so sad they can’t hug and be with their families," Settles said.