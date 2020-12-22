Part-owner of Ruidoso Downs, telecommunications exec Stan Sigman dies at 73

New Mexico

RUIDOSO DOWNS, New Mexico – One of the owners of Ruidoso Downs Racetrack & Casino has died.

The track announced that Stan Sigman died Monday at age 73.

Sigman, who had a long career in telecommunications, was one of three partners who own and operate the Ruidoso Downs Racetrack, the Billy the Kid Casino and Ruidoso Horse Sale Co.

Prior to starting Namgis Quarter Horses, a horse breeding business in Hondo, Texas, and buying into the Ruidoso Downs racetrack, he served as chief executive officer for AT&T Mobility, the wireless unit for AT&T Inc.

Sigman is survived by his wife Gerry Lynn; son, Spicer; daughters, Lourdes Funes and Jodi Adams; and six grandchildren.

Services are pending.