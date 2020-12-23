Thousands impacted by Las Cruces power outages

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thousands of homes and businesses in Las Cruces were without electricity due to power outages on Wednesday night.

An El Paso Electric spokesman said there were three different areas in Las Cruces impacted by outages, but they "are all off of the same feeder."

The cluster of outages involving 3,564 of the utility's customers was reported around 8:15 p.m.

Crews were working to fix the problem and a cause had not yet been determined.

"Our priority is to get customers lights back on," said EPE spokesman Javier Camacho.

Just before 9 p.m., the number impacted by the outages had dropped to about 2,800. As of 9:20 p.m., it was down to 2,060.