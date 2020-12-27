Pair of Las Cruces care facilities among 1st in New Mexico to begin receiving virus vaccinations

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — New Mexico on Sunday began providing Covid-19 vaccinations to 15,000 people who work or live at long-term care facilities, with a a pair of Las Cruces facilities among the first to receive shots, state officials announced.

The CVS and Walgreens pharmacy chains began administering doses of the Moderna vaccine at nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state on Sunday, with more slated in the coming days, officials said.

Casa Del Sol in Las Cruces, a 62-bed skilled nursing facility offering post-hospital, short-term rehabilitation as well as long-term and respite care services, was among the first spots in the state to receive vaccinations on Sunday morning as part of the statewide roll out.

“Sunday marks a monumental day in our fight with this deadly pandemic. It signifies a step towards protecting our seniors and securing their safety," said Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, cabinet secretary of the Aging and Long-Term Services Department.

Another Las Cruces facility, The Village at Northrise - which is a 16 acre continuing care community for seniors - was scheduled to undergo vaccinations on Monday.

A statement from New Mexico health officials noted that people receiving vaccinations will need two doses from the same manufacturer administered several weeks apart. The pharmacies will send staff to facilities three times over the coming months to administer the vaccines.

Dr. Tracie Collins, Department of Health cabinet secretary, said people who have been vaccinated can still carry and transmit Covid-19, so it's important that they continue to wear masks and take other precautions such as washing their hands and distancing.