Sunland Park firefighters deal with exploding ammunition, propane bottles in battling garage blaze

New Mexico

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Sunland Park firefighters had to contend with exploding ammunition and propane bottles while trying to extinguish a garage blaze on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, in a garage attached to a house, occurred about 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Desert Willow Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they said the garage was fully engulfed in flames "with ammunition and propane bottles going off."

Crews were eventually able to put out the fire, and fortunately no one was injured.

Fire officials said it wasn't immediately clear what triggered the blaze and the cause was under investigation.