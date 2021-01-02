Southern New Mexico sees 7 of state’s 32 new virus deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The state of New Mexico on Saturday reported 1,252 additional known Covid-19 cases and 32 additional deaths, increasing the state's totals since the pandemic began to 145,379 cases and 2,534 deaths.

Seven of the latest deaths occurred in southern New Mexico's Dona Ana and Otero counties and included:

A woman in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A man in his 60s from Otero County who was hospitalized.

A man in his 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

2 women in their 80s who were residents of the Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces.

A woman in her 80s from Otero County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.