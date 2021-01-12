New Mexico communities on ‘high alert’ for potential armed protests after FBI warning

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- With capitols across the country bracing for armed protests, the Doña Ana County sheriff said she has not yet received a "specific threat alert" locally.

"I’m concerned that we be on the alert," said Commissioner Lynn Ellins, who represents west-central Las Cruces. "We have lots of employees in this building and we need to make certain that they are secure.”

“Capitols are on high alert, so, Santa Fe would be," Sheriff Kim Stewart told commissioners Tuesday. "We have received no specific threat alert.”

The FBI warns that there are armed protests planned in every state, according to an internal memo obtained by ABC News.

“It is certainly something in Santa Fe we don't want to see," Mayor Alan Webber told ABC affiliate KOAT in Albuquerque.

“It is a touchy situation and it is difficult for officers we do respect the freedoms granted by the first amendment and the Second Amendment,” said state police officer Ray Wilson.

Stewart told commissioners that as of Tuesday, she was not aware of any planned demonstrations in southern New Mexico.

“I want to make it clear, we have received no intelligence as to any local threat," the sheriff told commissioners.