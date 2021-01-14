Skip to Content
New Mexico governor declares emergency to deploy National Guard to protect state Capitol

New Mexico State Capitol
The New Mexico State Capitol, located in Santa Fe, is informally known as 'the Roundhouse'.

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a "State of Emergency" on Thursday due to the “threat of riots and insurrection” as federal authorities warn of protests around the country to coincide with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The governor's emergency order allows the call up of the National Guard to help protect the state Capitol in Santa Fe and provide other aid as needed to law enforcement agencies.

An FBI bulletin recently obtained by ABC News warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C. in connection with the Biden inauguration on Jan. 20.

The warning came in the wake of bloodshed during last week’s deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.

