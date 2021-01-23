Silver Alert: Public’s help needed in finding missing elderly Las Cruces woman

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 83-year-old woman.

Elena Olivas was last seen around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, at her home on Lassiter Road. She is believed to be in danger if not located.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Olivas by the New Mexico State Police.

Olivas was seen on surveillance video getting into a white van with a paper registration plate.

Olivas is described as Hispanic, 5-feet tall, weighs 127 pounds with dyed brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a mole on her right cheek bone.

Olivas has family ties in Phoenix and is believed to have been taken to Flagstaff, Arizona.

Anyone with information is asked by authorities to call the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 526-0795 or 911.