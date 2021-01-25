Las Cruces electrical blaze consumes building, damages vehicles

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An early morning fire that consumed a building and damaged several vehicles on Monday was likely ignited by overloaded electrical outlets, Las Cruces police and fire officials indicated.

The blaze broke out around 5:40 a.m. at 1695 W. Picacho Avenue and it took fire crews about a half-hour to contain. No injuries occurred.

When firefighters arrived, they said "the building was fully engulfed" and "flames were seen emitting from a large workshop."

A damage estimate was not immediately provided.

Investigators said in a statement that the fire "appears to have originated, at least in part, from an overload of electrical cords and outlets."

Fire officials noted this is one of several electrical fires they have dealt with in recent months; the causes of these blazes have involved unsafe use of electric space heaters, short circuits or power overloads.