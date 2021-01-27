New Mexico sees declining virus case counts, but more deaths – 6 in southern counties

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Overall, daily Covid-19 case counts and hospitalizations have been trending downward in New Mexico, but officials noted Wednesday that the death toll continues to mount.

The New Mexico Department of Health tallied 27 additional virus-related deaths in Wednesday's report.

RELATED STORY: Doña Ana County remains in state’s red zone for virus restrictions

The latest deaths included six victims from southern New Mexico's Doña Ana and Otero counties:

A man in his 50s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A woman in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

3 men in their 60s from Doña Ana County, 2 of whom were hospitalized.

A man in his 80s from Otero County who had underlying conditions.

The total number of deaths of New Mexicans related to Covid-19 is now 3,198.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 755 additional virus cases with 123 of those occurring in Doña Ana County and 14 in Otero County. As of Wednesday, confirmed infections throughout the state during the pandemic topped 171,000.

Nearly 27,000 of those cases have been reported since Jan. 1. That's a notable decrease from the number of cases reported during November and December when monthly totals surpassed 43,000 and 49,000 respectively.

Almost all of New Mexico's 33 counties have shown improvements over the last two weeks when it comes to reducing daily case totals and test positivity rates, state health officials said.

There was an 8.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state, according to KOB-TV in Albuquerque.

The state indicated that 586 patients were currently hospitalized in New Mexico for Covid-19. As of Wednesday, there were 95,848 cases designated as having recovered by the state health department.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department. (The Associated Press contributed to this report.)