Doña Ana County sees declining virus cases but remains in state’s red zone for restrictions

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The state of New Mexico released its latest Red-to-Green map on Wednesday, with seven counties moving into the yellow zone and one into the green.

The state's largest counties, including Doña Ana, remain in the red level of restrictions, according to the latest information from the state Department of Health.

Doña Ana County missed moving to yellow after reporting a 9.46 positivity rate for the past two weeks. Counties with a 5% positivity rate or those that have 8 cases per 100,000 people can have fewer restrictions.

But officials did note that Doña Ana County improved in both of the key health metrics.

"Doña Ana County saw a new daily per-capita case rate of 39.6 per 100,000, a decrease of 19 percent over two weeks, and a test positivity rate of 9.46, a decrease of 27 percent over two weeks," the health department said in a statement.

The newly yellow counties - bumped up from red - are Colfax, Grant, Los Alamos, San Miguel, Sierra, Socorro and Union. Harding County is the only New Mexico county in green.

All but three counties in the state showed improvement over the past two weeks, according to health officials.