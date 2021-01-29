Early morning blaze damages abandoned Las Cruces home

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An overnight fire damaged an abandoned home along Colorado Avenue in Las Cruces.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out about 4 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue and arriving crews saw smoke billowing into the sky from the home.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly and no injuries occured.

It was unknown what ignited the fire and investigators were looking into the cause.

While the abandoned house was badly damaged, officials could not immediately provide an estimate on the extent of the fire's destruction.