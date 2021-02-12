Southern New Mexico has 5 new virus deaths as governor goes to ask Biden for more vaccines

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico has now reported nearly 180,000 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, including more than 540 additional cases on Thursday.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to Covid-19 is now 3,479, with 18 additional deaths reported Thursday. Included in the latest fatalities were five victims from southern New Mexico...

A woman in her 40s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

A man in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 60s from Luna County was hospitalized.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A woman in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

New infections in New Mexico have been trending downward, and health officials said that vaccinations have helped bring the numbers down.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham headed to Washington to meet with President Joe Biden on Friday and advocate for continued increases in vaccine shipments as well as more federal funding for virus relief efforts.

New Mexico is among the top states in the U.S. when it comes to distribution rates, but many residents have become frustrated with the pace of vaccinations due to limited supplies. Nearly 610,000 New Mexicans — roughly 30% of the total population — have registered online for shots.

The latest data from the state Health Department shows more than 111,300 New Mexicans have been fully vaccinated, while nearly one-quarter of a million residents have received their first shot.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.