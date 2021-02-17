Just 1 added southern New Mexico virus death as state sees cases on the decline

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Just over 280 newly confirmed cases were reported Wednesday by New Mexico health officials, bringing the statewide total to 181,332 since the pandemic began last year.

There were 49 new cases in Doña Ana County, which was second in the state behind Albuquerque's Bernalillo County. It had more than double Doña Ana's count at 120 new cases.

The seven-day average case total has been trending downward over recent weeks, state officials noted.

Meantime, the state's death toll stands at 3,562 with a dozen additional deaths reported Wednesday. The lone southern New Mexico fatality was a woman in her 60s from Otero County who had been hospitalized.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.