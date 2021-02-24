Skip to Content
Indoor dining to cease in Dona Ana County as it moves backward on state virus scale

A group of patrons dine at the Game II restaurant in Las Cruces in March when indoor dining was last allowed.
KVIA
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Dona Ana County is now facing stricter restrictions.

They are now in the red on New Mexico’s latest Covid-19 rating map, dropping back from yellow two weeks ago.

That means inside dining at restaurants is no longer allowed as of Thursday.

The head of the state’s restaurant association acknowledges it is a “big problem” when counties don’t stay at the same level and move backwards just as people were getting used to being able to dine in.

