New Mexico
Sunland Park blaze burns several homes, threatens others

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Firelighters were battling a blaze Saturday evening that engulfed several homes and was threatening others.

The huge fire was burning in the 200 block of Linda Vista in Sunland Park.

Nearby residents - amidst thick, heavy smoke in the neighborhood that made breathing difficult - tended to their own garden hoses, spraying water in furious attempt to protect their homes.

Firefighters said three to four homes had burned, but there was no immediate word of any injuries.

It also wasn't clear exactly what had ignited the blaze.

