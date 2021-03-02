Texas will create ‘tough situation’ for New Mexico, which keeps mask mandate

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The decision to drop mask requirements and pandemic occupancy limits in Texas will have a ripple effect on New Mexico, the mayor of Las Cruces warned on Tuesday.

"It obviously puts New Mexico in a tough situation," said Mayor Ken Miyagishima. "Specifically, here in Las Cruces."

The city of Las Cruces is about 25 miles north of the New Mexico-Texas border. Thousands of residents commute back and forth across state lines.

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas will drop its statewide mask requirement on March 10, saying "removing state mandates does not end personal responsibility."

"I think following the suggestion of Dr. Fauci, everyone should wear face masks," said Miyagishima.

In an interview with the Washington Post just minutes before Abbott's announcement, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said restrictions aren't going anywhere.

“Here’s what won’t change," the New Mexico governor said about eight minutes into the interview. "Absolute mask mandates. Social distancing.”

Beginning March 10, Abbott said he will also allow businesses to operate at 100% capacity. As a result, Miyagishima worries Doña Ana County restaurants will lose business.

He said he planned to ask Lujan Grisham to reopen indoor dining in New Mexico, which was halted after the county's infection rate increased to 6.77 percent. If a county's infection rate soars past 5 percent, indoor dining must stop, according to current New Mexico guidelines.

“It’s been very difficult," the mayor said. "I understand that people are tired of staying home, staying inside... I hope the governor will allow us to reopen (indoor dining) even at 25%. That would be fine.”