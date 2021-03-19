New Mexico lawmakers debate marijuana legalization bill as time runs short

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- With fewer than 24 hours left in this year's legislative session, senators are expected to vote on a bill that will legalize recreational cannabis in New Mexico.

At noon on Friday, the New Mexico Senate was set to consider a number of bills, including House Bill 12, otherwise known as the "Cannabis Regulation

Act."

"We are able to tax it and generate revenue off it," State Sen. Jeff Steinborn of Las Cruces told ABC-7. "It's inevitable."

"I don't believe in the concept yet of New Mexico having marijuana available with what I believe this would lead to," said State Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Cervantes was the lone Democrat on the committee to oppose the legislation, which passed 5-4 in that committee early Thursday morning.

"I'm hesitant to believe we are ready for it," said Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart, who served on a governor's committee to consider legalizing the plant in 2019. "We can be optimistic, but I certainly have concerns."