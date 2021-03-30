CVS now scheduling Covid-19 vaccine appointments in Las Cruces

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Eligible Las Cruces residents who still need a Covid-19 vaccine can now schedule an appointment at CVS pharmacy.

Beginning Wednesday, the drug store chain will be scheduling appointments at the CVS location on Main Street and Picacho Avenue, according to a statement from the company.

To register, click this link and select New Mexico. The vaccine is also available at stores in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Roswell and Santa Fe.

Those eligible for the vaccine in New Mexico include hospital staffers, first responders, caregivers, frontline workers, educators, residents older than 60 and adults with a chronic health condition.

People without access to the internet can call (800) 746-7287.

CVS is only accepting appointments at this time, according to the company. Walk-ins will be turned away.