Most, but not all, nursing home residents vaccinated in New Mexico

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The majority of staffers and residents of assisted living facilities and nursing homes in New Mexico are fully vaccinated, but more than 6,000 declined to get the vaccine.

Out of all the nursing home residents in New Mexico, 77% have chosen to get vaccinated as of this week. A total of 59% of staff members at nursing homes are vaccinated.

In assisted living facilities where residents need less supervision and care, more have chosen to get the vaccine. As of this week, 85% of residents and 63% of staff members are now fully vaccinated.

According to calculations by ABC-7, there were almost 6,200 residents and staffers of nursing homes and assisted living facilities who declined to get the vaccine.

Nursing home staff Nursing home residents Assisted living staff Assisted living residents Fully vaccinated 4,352 (59%) 3,640 (77%) 2,494 (63%) 3,446 (85%) (Source: New Mexico Aging & Long-Term Services Department)

"These high acceptance rates continue to help us lower the number of Covid cases in our facilities, decrease hospitalizations and deaths, and have allowed us to expand visitation options,” wrote Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, who leads the state's New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department