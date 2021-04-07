Sen. Heinrich visits Las Cruces amid preps for migrant assistance

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-New Mexico) was set to visit the El Calvario United Methodist Church in Las Cruces Wednesday to thank community members for advocating and preparing assistance for migrants during the pandemic.

This comes on the heels of 170,000 migrants being taken into custody along the U.S.-Mexico border in March - the highest monthly total since at least 2006, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Right now, no migrants are being kept in Las Cruces facilities but if the numbers continue to rise, it is expected that migrants will be brought to the Land of Enchantment.

El Calvario and the Hospitality Coalition have been renovating their spaces in anticipation of migrant care and sheltering.

Recently, Heinrich secured $110 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide economic support for local governments and groups that provide humanitarian care to migrants at the border.