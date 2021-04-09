Dispute between Sunland Park, Santa Teresa over housing development to be settled by county

New Mexico

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- After years of dispute over who is entitled to a stretch of land between Sunland Park and Santa Teresa, the debate continues as New Mexico's Supreme Court passed the decision on to Dona Ana County.

This dispute arose after Santa Teresa filed for incorporation to become a city in 2018.

In 2019, Sunland Park annexed the land and began developing it into two housing projects, La Entrada and Santa Del Sol.

While the property was embroiled in a court battle, Sunland Park along with Hagan Construction developed it.

Streets, electricity, plumbing and a full array of housing necessities have been built on the property - everything execpt the houses.

Mary Gonzalez, the president of the provincial government of Santa Teresa, believes the county will side with Santa Teresa.

In an interview with ABC-7 she said, "Thank you for developing our land," in regards to the construction that has been done by Sunland Park and Hagan Construction.

Sunland Park's City Manager Michael Martinez explained last year that "the annexation process happened last August. We were approached by a developer that wanted to annex that area and they submitted an application. Everything came back positive and so we moved forward."