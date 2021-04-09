Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $7.4B New Mexico state budget for 2022

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday signed a $7.4 billion New Mexico state budget for 2022.

The final budget, approved by the legislature during this year's 60-day session, was larger than the governor's original budget recommendation.

“This budget is responsible and responsive to the needs of New Mexicans right now and in the future,” Lujan Grisham said as she signed it into law.

According to the governor's office, the budget includes investments for public education, early childhood well-being, economic development and pandemic relief, and behavioral health and infrastructure.

Here's a breakdown of the key spending provisions in the budget:

Spending will increase 5% over the amended fiscal year 2021 budget, with 36% of new General Fund spending going to education initiatives

Budget includes 1.5% raises for public school and higher ed personnel, as well as state employees and front-line health and social service workers

$30.7 million increase to the Human Services Department to expand mental health and substance use disorder services

$17.5 million increase for projects funded through the Local Economic Development Act

$12 million in additional funding for the Opportunity Scholarship and Lottery Scholarship

$17 million to restore and revitalize the state's tourism economic sector

$300 million for roadway infrastructure and improvements

The governor on Friday also signed legislation dealing with capital appropriations. That measure included the following: