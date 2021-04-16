Leader of New Mexico’s state unemployment agency steps down amid surge in jobless claims

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The New Mexico Workforce Solutions secretary announced Friday that he is stepping down from his position effective immediately.

After more than a year of dealing with a surge of unemployment claims due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bill McCamley will no longer be the leader of the state agency, ABC affiliate KOAT reported.

Ricky Serna, who previously served as deputy secretary of the department, will serve as acting secretary until a full-time replacement is hired.

“I was proud to have the opportunity to lead this department and take up new and important initiatives like expanding apprenticeships, the governor’s STEM challenge and many others,” McCamley said in a statement. “The last year has been challenging for so many New Mexicans, and I know the hard-working employees at DWS and across state government will continue to work to meet the needs of New Mexico workers all across the state.”

The state Department of Workforce Solutions said it has already started searching for candidates to replace the position.