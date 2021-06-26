Farm equipment fire contained in Sunland Park before it could spread further

New Mexico

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A piece of farm machinery went up in flames Saturday afternoon in Sunland Park, producing a highly-visible smoke plume and touching of fears that the blaze would spread further through a nearby field.

The fire involving a front-end loader broke out in the 6500 block of McNutt Road and was battled by firefighters from Sunland Park and Dona Ana County.

Fire crews said they arrived to find the front-end loader "fully engulfed" in flames, with the fire quickly spreading to hay and manure nearby.

Firefighters eventually brought the blaze under control.

There was no word of any injuries, and authorities didn't provide a either a cause or damage estimate from the fire.