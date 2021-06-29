Flooding evacuations occur in Carlsbad area, including Caverns

New Mexico

CARLSBAD, New Mexico — The City of Carlsbad experienced widespread flooding on Tuesday, forcing evacuations for numerous residents as well as visitors at nearby Carlsbad Caverns.

ABC affiliate KOAT reported there were multiple helicopter rescues due to flooding from the Pecos River. The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for the river around Carlsbad through Wednesday after the area received between four to five inches of rain over the past 48 hours.

The San Jose Boulevard Bridge in Carlsbad was shut down by city police as water from the river flowed over the bridge, making it impassable. Meantime, New Mexico State Police closed Road 7, which leads to the caverns, as evacuations got underway there.

In Carlsbad, evacuations occurred along James, Juanita, Nelson and Soper streets as well as the Standpipe area. Evacuees were sent to Joe Stanley Elementary School.

Also, Eddy County officials said on social media that they evacuated residents living near the Tansill Dam and Reservoir.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday evening that "the state is coordinating local resources in the response to the flooding in Eddy County and the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is maintaining close communication with local floodplain managers and the Army Corps of Engineers. Please abide by local evacuations and remember, turn around, don't drown!"