2 explosive devices discovered in T or C park

New Mexico

TRUTH OR CONSEQUNCES, New Mexico -- Authorities confirmed Friday that two suspicious devices discovered by a person picking up cans in a Truth or Consequences park turned out to be explosives.

X-rays conducted by the New Mexico State Police Bomb Squad determined both items found Thursday in Ralph Edwards Park, located off of Cedar and Riverside drives, were improvised explosive devices - commonly called IEDs.

"Both devices were disarmed safely and taken into evidence by the bomb squad," said a statement issued by T or C's deputy police chief.

Police said the park has since been swept by trained bomb-sniffing dogs to ensure there were no other explosives; none were found and officials said the park was safe for activities over the Fourth of July weekend.

Exactly how the explosives ended up in the park and who put them there remained under investigation, authorities indicated.