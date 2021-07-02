LCPD defends shooting dog that rushed officers

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces Police Department is defending the shooting of a dog that rushed two of its officers earlier this week, calling it an unfortunate and tragic incident.

The officers responded to a welfare check when police said the dog charged at them, leaving them no choice but to fatally shoot it.

It happened on at a home on Willow Street just west of Interstate 25 and north of Lohman Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a man made a 911 call requesting a welfare check for a potentially suicidal relative who lived next door.

Police said the caller indicated he owned dogs and would put them away, but that apparently didn't happen.

An officer's body cam video released by the LCPD showed the dog rushing at officers moments before one of them shot three rounds at the dog.

In a statement released by LCPD about the incident, Police Chief Miguel Dominguez said that his "officers face many dangerous obstacles during the course of their duty day, and we expect them to stay vigilant and safe. Our community depends on them."

According to police, the person who was mentioned in the welfare call showed no threat to cause harm to himself or others.