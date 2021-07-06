Hiker found dead at White Sands National Monument

New Mexico

WHITE SANDS NATIONAL MONUMENT, New Mexico -- A hiker was found dead at White Sands National Monument over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, officials said Tuesday.

There was no immediate word on the deceased hiker's identity.

Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue crews said they located the hiker's body about 4:30 p.m. Monday after a large and extensive search - both on foot and utilizing ATVs

MVSR said Organ Mountain Technical Rescue, park rangers and U.S. Border Patrol agents were also involved in the search and rescue effort that led to the discovery of the missing hiker's body.

Authorities urged those who go hiking at White Sands to be prepared with water and supplies - and also not to hike alone.